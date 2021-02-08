Protection of records

Power plant not as ‘green’ as claimed, says council
RECORDS of Goring Parish Council’s earliest years could be shared with the community.
The council, which was founded in 1895, is set to donate the paperwork, including minutes of meetings, to Oxfordshire County Council’s archive.
Before this, it may also loan the papers to a group of village historians to make digital copies. This would allow people carrying out research to peruse them without having to travel to Oxford to view them in person.
The historians hope to use the information to write a chronicle of the council, which was established a year after elected parish councils were recognised in law.
The council has budgeted up to £300 to shred any data which is private or has no historical value.
