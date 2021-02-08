Monday, 08 February 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Play stopped

THE children’s playground at Bourdillon field in Goring has been closed by the parish council until February 15 at the latest.

The council says it received a large number of complaints about visitors failing to observe social distancing rules and police had to be called to the amenity off Wallingford Road

Officers initially gave advice but people’s behaviour failed to improve.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33