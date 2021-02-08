Play stopped

Power plant not as ‘green’ as claimed, says council
A PROPOSED gas-fired power plant on the outskirts ... [more]
Monday, 08 February 2021
THE children’s playground at Bourdillon field in Goring has been closed by the parish council until February 15 at the latest.
The council says it received a large number of complaints about visitors failing to observe social distancing rules and police had to be called to the amenity off Wallingford Road
Officers initially gave advice but people’s behaviour failed to improve.
08 February 2021
Sheila Hayward — February 19, 1932-January 19, 2021
SHEILA SMITH was born in Nettlebed on February 19,... [more]
Parents, pupils and staff get used to lockdown life
STUDENTS at the Piggott School in Wargrave who ... [more]
