Bus changes

GORING’S community bus service has made further timetable changes because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Most afternoon services are suspended on Going Forward’s 134 route from Goring to Wallingford and the last journey will leave Wallingford at 1.30pm.

There are number of changes on routes going further into Oxfordshire and some departures on all routes may be shifted five minutes earlier or later.

For all changes and the latest updates, visit the service’s Facebook page. Passengers are urged not to travel unless necessary.