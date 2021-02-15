Monday, 15 February 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Claim deadline

ANYONE with a claim against or interest in the estate of Christopher Jones, of Icknield Road, Goring, who died on May 15 last year, should contact the estate’s solicitor before April 13.

For more information, write to: Sarah Matthews, Carreg Law, 2 King Street, Llandeilo, SA19 6AA, quoting the reference SM/02074.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33