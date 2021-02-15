Claim deadline

Headteacher hoping to run 100km for village school
ANYONE with a claim against or interest in the estate of Christopher Jones, of Icknield Road, Goring, who died on May 15 last year, should contact the estate’s solicitor before April 13.
For more information, write to: Sarah Matthews, Carreg Law, 2 King Street, Llandeilo, SA19 6AA, quoting the reference SM/02074.
