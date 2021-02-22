Virtual band

“VIRTUAL” performances by the Goring and Streatley Concert Band have now been watched online almost 5,000 times.

The group has been recording concerts since April last year, when regular gatherings were called off because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Members use special software to record their parts at a fixed tempo, which means they can be edited together seamlessly.

