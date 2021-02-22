Monday, 22 February 2021

Grants offer

COMMUNITY groups in the Goring area can apply for small grants to help them keep going.

The Lucy Woodward Charitable Trust, which was formed in honour of a former villager, is inviting applications from organisations which support people of any age.

Brief submissions of no more than two sides of A4 should be sent to the trust care of Richard Wilson Long solicitors, 2 The Square, Pangbourne, RG8 7AH quoting the reference KAC/466.

