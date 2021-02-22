Online prayer

ST THOMAS’S Church in Goring is inviting worshippers to join a fortnightly online group while regular services are disrupted by the covid-19 lockdown.

The Prayer Course, which will be held on either Tuesday mornings or Thursday evenings, includes short videos on different aspects of prayer followed by a group discussion.

The church is also offering nightly online sessions with a chat at 8.45pm and formal prayer at 9pm.

For more information, call the parish office on (01491) 875651.