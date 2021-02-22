Monday, 22 February 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Online prayer

ST THOMAS’S Church in Goring is inviting worshippers to join a fortnightly online group while regular services are disrupted by the covid-19 lockdown.

The Prayer Course, which will be held on either Tuesday mornings or Thursday evenings, includes short videos on different aspects of prayer followed by a group discussion.

The church is also offering nightly online sessions with a chat at 8.45pm and formal prayer at 9pm.

For more information, call the parish office on (01491) 875651.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33