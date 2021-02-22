Monday, 22 February 2021

Playground re-opened

THE playground at Bourdillon field in Goring was
re-opened on Monday.

The parish council, which manages the site behind the primary school, off Wallingford Road, shut it a few weeks ago because visitors weren’t obeying the coronavirus safety rules.

Police were called several times to advise people who weren’t socially distancing but this had no effect.

The council has warned that the playground could be shut again if people aren’t more careful.

Parents must not mingle with one another and children from different families shouldn’t use the same piece of equipment at the same time. Visitors should also use the hand sanitiser provided.

