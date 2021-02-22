Waste dumped

Road safety improvements already making difference
NEW traffic-calming measures in Goring high ... [more]
Monday, 22 February 2021
A LARGE pile of building rubble was fly-tipped at the northern end of Icknield Road, Goring.
The waste, which was dumped in the early hours of last Saturday, comprised mostly bricks along with pipework, guttering and plastic packaging.
South Oxfordshire District Council, which is responsible for waste collection, is investigating.
22 February 2021
More News:
Road safety improvements already making difference
NEW traffic-calming measures in Goring high ... [more]
Man’s anger at police record of ‘hate crime’
AN elderly man is angry that police have kept a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say