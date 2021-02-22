Monday, 22 February 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Waste dumped

A LARGE pile of building rubble was fly-tipped at the northern end of Icknield Road, Goring.

The waste, which was dumped in the early hours of last Saturday, comprised mostly bricks along with pipework, guttering and plastic packaging.

South Oxfordshire District Council, which is responsible for waste collection, is investigating.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33