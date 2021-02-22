Road safety improvements already making difference

NEW traffic-calming measures in Goring high street will be monitored for a year to ensure they are effective.

Contractors for Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, have built a flat-topped speed hump near the junction with Manor Road and estate agent Davis Tate which can double as an uncontrolled pedestrian crossing.

They also built up the pavement near the alley leading to Station Road because many drivers were mounting it to squeeze through at the point where the street narrows to a single carriageway.

They also widened the pavement near the Arcade shopping precinct to force drivers to obey “Give way” markings. The work was carried out after years of campaigning by Goring Parish Council. There had been concerns about drivers speeding and the risk of a pedestrian being hurt.

Most residents supported the measures but slight changes were made for wheelchair users at the suggestion of the village’s mobility issues group.

Parish councillor David Brooker said: “These works have already improved safety in High Street for pedestrians and people with mobility impairments, which should improve footfall for our shops, and there has been a lot of positive feedback.”

Eddie Reeves, the county council’s member for highways, said: “We’re pleased to have been able to complete this project.”