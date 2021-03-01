Hall meeting

Work on new boathouse continues during lockdown
GORING Gap Boat Club is still improving its ... [more]
THE trustees of Goring village hall will hold their annual meeting remotely on March 17 at 7.30pm.
They will explain their plans for the future of the building, which has been extensively refurbished over the past decade, and answer questions from the public.
For more information, email goringvillagehall@
gmail.com
