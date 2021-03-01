Monday, 01 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hall meeting

THE trustees of Goring village hall will hold their annual meeting remotely on March 17 at 7.30pm.

They will explain their plans for the future of the building, which has been extensively refurbished over the past decade, and answer questions from the public.

For more information, email goringvillagehall@
gmail.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33