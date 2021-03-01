Monday, 01 March 2021

From office to housing

A GROUND floor office unit at the back of the shops in Goring high street is to be converted into housing.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, didn’t object to the proposal while the parish council didn’t comment.

The scheme is “permitted development” so a full planning application wasn’t needed. Objections were allowed on highways, flooding, noise or pollution grounds only.

