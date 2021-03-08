No parking

Bloom volunteers agree baskets deal with council
FLORAL hanging baskets will go up around Goring ... [more]
Monday, 08 March 2021
THE parking spaces at the front of Goring village hall have been coned off because the weather vane on the roof is loose.
The trustees are planning to have the vane repaired.
08 March 2021
More News:
Bloom volunteers agree baskets deal with council
FLORAL hanging baskets will go up around Goring ... [more]
Boat trips for disabled preparing to launch
A CHARITY is about to launch cruises and fishing ... [more]
Restaurant to re-open after fire repairs
A RESTAURANT and hotel in Goring is gearing up to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say