Fly-tipped roadblock

Monday, 08 March 2021
A ROAD in Goring was blocked by a large pile of fly-tipped builders’ waste.
The rubbish was dumped across the width of Elvendon Road on Wednesday morning last week.
It included pieces of fibreboard and roofing felt, broken wooden pallets and some plastic sheeting. Witnesses said it was left by someone driving a dirty white truck with an open back.
South Oxfordshire District Council, which is responsible for waste collection, removed it.
