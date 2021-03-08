Monday, 08 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fly-tipped roadblock

A ROAD in Goring was blocked by a large pile of fly-tipped builders’ waste.

The rubbish was dumped across the width of Elvendon Road on Wednesday morning last week.

It included pieces of fibreboard and roofing felt, broken wooden pallets and some plastic sheeting. Witnesses said it was left by someone driving a dirty white truck with an open back.

South Oxfordshire District Council, which is responsible for waste collection, removed it.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33