Hub appeal

AN appeal has been launched to help Goring residents who are struggling to pay their food and utility bills as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Q1 Foundation, which operates the Care Hub in High Street, wants to raise at least £1,000 to pay for goods to supplement the parcels which families receive from food banks.

The proceeds will also go towards advice and support for those experiencing financial hardship.

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/
campaign/HubGrub1

