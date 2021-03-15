Con warning

RESIDENTS of Goring have been reminded not to give bank or card details to strangers following a series of attempted scams.

Villagers have been called by criminals claiming to be from their banks, asking for personal details, including PINs, to stop a suspicious transaction.

In fact, no such transactions have taken place and the callers are trying to harvest the information for their own use.

Action Fraud says banks will never ask for a PIN and such calls should be reported on 0300 123 2040.