Monday, 15 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Con warning

RESIDENTS of Goring have been reminded not to give bank or card details to strangers following a series of attempted scams.

Villagers have been called by criminals claiming to be from their banks, asking for personal details, including PINs, to stop a suspicious transaction.

In fact, no such transactions have taken place and the callers are trying to harvest the information for their own use. 

Action Fraud says banks will never ask for a PIN and such calls should be reported on 0300 123 2040.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33