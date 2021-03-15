Fast start

THE headteacher of Goring Primary School has already beaten her £1,000 target after starting a challenge to run 100km during March.

Angela Wheatcroft is raising money for the school’s parent-teacher association and promoting the Goring 10K Your Way, a “virtual” version of the village’s annual 10km race, which will be held on March 28.

Participants are encouraged to run the distance by themselves or in family bubbles to support the assocation, which is organising the event to raise money for the school.