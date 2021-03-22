Monday, 22 March 2021

Filling the gap

THE Goring Gap Festival has appointed two new committee members.

Ginny Avery, an actor and drama coach who lives in the village with her husband Keith, has been appointed artistic director.

Nick Morley, an experienced producer and former director of Wallingford Corn Exchange, will serve as festival manager.

The biennial festival was meant to take place last summer but was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. It will next take place in June 2022.

