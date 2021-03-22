Farmland protection

A PICK-your-own farm in Goring could be designated an asset of community value.

The parish council has asked South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for the additional protection of the land off Wallingford Road.

This would mean that if the Hildred family, who own the site, tried to sell it they would first be obliged to wait six months for the community to put together a bid, although they wouldn’t have to accept any offer.

It would also count against any planning application to change the use of the land.

The parish council approved the idea because it opposes the proposed development of a gas-fired power plant on a smaller plot immediately to the north of the farm.

The district council should make a decision on the application submitted by Balance Power Projects, of Merseyside, within a few weeks.