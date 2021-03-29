Monday, 29 March 2021

Suspect fire

A FIRE at an historic building near Goring could have been caused by arson.

The blaze tore through The Grotto at Lower Basildon, a large derelict property visible from the Thames Path at Gatehampton, in the early hours of March 6.

Thirteen fire crews attended the incident, which caused severe damage to more than half of the Grade II listed 18th-century mansion off the A329.

In 2019 a developer was awarded planning permission to convert the building, also known as ILAM House, into a 60-bedroom hotel and private members' club.

