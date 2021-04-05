Monday, 05 April 2021

Old grenade found in river

A GRENADE sparked a police alert in Goring after it was fished out of the River Thames.

The explosive was pulled from the water by scrap hunters who were combing the water using a magnet near Goring Mill, off the Thames Path, at about 4.40pm on Tuesday.

The footpath was cordoned off so specialist explosives officers could remove the device securely. The firing pin was still in the grenade, which was covered in rust.

Some residents suggested it could have come from an IRA armaments cache which police uncovered at Pangbourne in the Eighties.

