It took 60 years to find my real family in the USA and then I had to tell these Trump voters I was gay and a Democrat
BRYAN URBICK was almost 60 years old when he ... [more]
Monday, 12 April 2021
RESIDENTS of Goring are being urged not to put general rubbish in bins meant for dogs’ mess.
The parish council says this is happening more often so the bins fill up, forcing dog owners to carry bagged waste home.
In some cases they are discarding it on verges or in grass, which the council is also discouraging as it is illegal and poses a serious health hazard.
12 April 2021
