Monday, 12 April 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Wrong bin

RESIDENTS of Goring are being urged not to put general rubbish in bins meant for dogs’ mess.

The parish council says this is happening more often so the bins fill up, forcing dog owners to carry bagged waste home.

In some cases they are discarding it on verges or in grass, which the council is also discouraging as it is illegal and poses a serious health hazard.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33