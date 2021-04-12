Play requests

CONSULTATION on improvements to Goring’s recreation grounds will take place next Sunday.

The parish council, which is planning an overhaul of the green spaces, wants to hear from children and parents about what types of play equipment would be most popular.

It will hold an outdoor meeting, with social distancing measures, to discuss the issue.

Anyone wishing to attend should email e.mccorkell

@goringparishcouncil.

gov.uk for details. Places will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.