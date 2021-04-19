Bus company adds journeys

GORING’S community bus service is offering more journeys.

Going Forward, which operates routes from the village across South Oxfordshire, must increase its monthly mileage following a change in how concessionary passes are funded by Oxfordshire County Council.

As a result, there is now one extra daily journey in the afternoons on the 134 from Goring to Wallingford via the Stokes. The final journeys now depart at 4.45pm from Goring and 5.10pm from the other end.

In addtion, the 133 service calling at Streatley, Moulsford and Wallingford now has two return journeys on Friday mornings. The first is timed to link with Thames Travel’s services to Oxford and Reading.

For more information, visit www.goingforwardbuses.com