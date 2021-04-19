Magazine pair step down after 33 years

THE editor and chairman of Goring’s award-winning monthly magazine are to step down after a combined total of 33 years’ service.

Jennifer Bending, who was appointed editor of Goring Gap News in 1999, and Paul Bradstock, who became chairman of its publishing association in 2010, said it was time for younger people to take over.

The magazine is produced and distributed entirely by volunteers.

The new editor is Gill Haigh, treasurer of the Goring Gap in Bloom organisation, while Jeremy Spring, who lives in Streatley and chairs its parish council, succeeds Mr Bradstock.

Mrs Bending, a mother-of-three who has lived in the village with her husband Douglas for more than four decades, accepted the post soon after retiring from her clinical pain management career in London.

The late Norman Radley, a co-founder and former editor, suggested it would suit her and she soon realised it did as she was able to meet lots of different people and hear their stories.

Mrs Bending was one of several members of the team who met the Queen when the magazine won the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Award for Voluntary Service in 2004.

In 2018 she was personally honoured by the Oxfordshire Charity Voluntary Action group for significant contribution to the life of her community.

Mrs Bending said: “I was very happy after accepting Norman’s invitation despite being unsure at first.

“It really took off as it’s so lovely to meet people and find out what’s going on.

“It was nice to be recognised with the awards — surprising, too, but very much appreciated.

“I know everyone in the village loves the magazine and looks forward to reading it.

“Looking back, a lot has changed. At the beginning, I was always going round to visit people but now a lot of correspondence is via email.

“I do wonder how things will change in future — we seem to get more of our news electronically these days but I think people would miss it dropping through their letterbox.”

Mr Bradstock said: “I was drawn by the opportunity to help what I’ve always felt is an important village institution.

“I’ve loved working with a fantastic, talented team and could have gone on a lot longer but there comes a point where you have to think about the younger generation.

“Our successors are in a very good position to take the magazine forward and I’m confident they will do an excellent job.”

The magazine was founded in 1987 and the association regularly gives grants to local causes.