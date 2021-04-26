Monday, 26 April 2021

Goring: Bryan Urbick (Lib)

GROWING up I was taught that if I didn’t like something, rather than just complain, I must be willing to get involved and be part of the solution. I have tried to live up to this ideal my whole life — and that is the driving force as to why I am standing in this election.

For far too long our vote has been taken for granted. The issues that really matter to us get lost in the Conservative-led mismanagement of finances, the frequent cuts to adult and children’s care, and the failure to support the delivery of genuine local housing need and infrastructure.

As a councillor I will be better able to influence those county matters to improve the day-to-day lives of those of us who live in this beautiful, rural area. I am delighted that the Green Party have decided to stand aside and support my election, too. I am willing to stand up and say “yes” to better financial management and “no” to inappropriate new developments that are more about greed than local need; that will damage the environment and nature of our villages.

I will champion the improvement of transport, roads and bus services, as well as bike and footpaths. It’s time for change.

