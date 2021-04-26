Monday, 26 April 2021

Housing decision delayed

A DECISION is still awaited on plans to build 49 new homes on a field east of Wallingford Road, about half a mile south of the proposed power plant site.

Part of that field is earmarked for 46 units in the Goring neighbourhood plan.

However, the parish council is against McAdden Homes’ proposal because the company wants to build on a more “visually sensitive” area where only 38 units would be acceptable.

South Oxfordshire District Council was meant to make a decision on the application by January 7 but officers are still negotiating details with the developer.

