Cockerel makeover

Monday, 26 April 2021
THE golden cockerel mounted on the roof of Goring village hall has been removed for repairs.
The feature, a gift from the village’s French twin town of Bellême in 1989, had become loose in the wind because the base it was affixed to was coming apart.
Trustees sealed off the building until the cockerel had been removed by a crane. It should be reattached in the next few weeks.
