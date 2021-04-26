Hairy Legs goes online

THIS year’s Hairy Legs fun run in Goring will be staged virtually on Sunday, May 9.

People who would have taken part in the cross-country race can instead compete in the Hairy Legs Average Mile challenge.

They simply need to run one mile, in fancy dress if they like, then submit it to the organisers with a photograph stating whether they are from Goring, Streatley or elsewhere.

The challenge is meant to encourage a friendly rivalry between the neighbouring villages and the winner will be the one whose residents run fastest on average.

The score will be adjusted to account for the numbers competing from each side and there will be a prize for runners whose times are nearest their villages’ average. There will also be an award for the best costume.

Hairy Legs has taken place since 2002 and used to include a cycling element on the Thames Path but this was cancelled when local authorities would no longer support it.

It is now popular as a running event for all ages.

It usually starts and finishes at Sheepcot field, off Gatehampton Road, but couldn’t happen last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is mostly staged for fun. although any profit goes to good causes.

For more information, email info@hairylegs.net