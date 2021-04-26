Teacher to stand for Labour in election

A TEACHER is standing for Labour in the Goring division at the Oxfordshire County Council elections on May 6.

Judi Green, 44, who grew up in the area, is up against Conservative incumbent Kevin Bulmer, who is chairman of Goring Parish Council, and fellow parish councillor Bryan Urbick, of the Liberal Democrats.

Mrs Green, who lives in Whitchurch with her husband Matthew Achibald and their children May, 14, Jimmy, 12, and Jennifer, 10, was raised in Woodcote with her parents Jerry and Isobel Green.

She attended the village primary school, then Gillotts School in Henley and The Henley College.

Her father was a parish councillor for many years while her mother co-founded the village youth club and she would often volunteer there before she started a family of her own.

Her parents are also long-standing volunteers at Woodcote library.

Mrs Green, who teaches at a Reading secondary school, says she would help protect public services and bring more in-house, which she says would help create apprenticeships. She also wants to improve education and care for the elderly.

She said it was often wasteful to outsource services to private firms, saying they back out when they can’t turn a profit.

Mrs Green said “If elected, I will ensure council money isn’t wasted. The vast majority of residents have children in state education and want them improved as they are really struggling.

“Adult social care is a big part of our remit and I want that to work better too. Agency workers are a huge expense but you can’t attract staff if you won’t pay them enough. It’s great to have willing volunteers for things like libraries but it’s not sustainable to rely on them and we need more professionals.”

Councillor Bulmer says people should vote for him as he has secured a number of traffic improvements, such as the recent overhaul of Goring high street, including a new speed “cushion” and other measures to slow down drivers.

He has also overseen the installation of a new pedestrian crossing in Goring Road, Woodcote, and the introduction of a 30mph speed limit in Crays Pond.

Councillor Urbick, who is also chairman of South Stoke Parish Council, says the county council’s current Conservative administration has “neglected” rural areas and he would fight for more repairs of potholes and better drainage of flood-prone roads.