Scam warning

ELDERLY and disabled people in Goring are ... [more]
Monday, 03 May 2021
ELDERLY and disabled people in Goring are being warned to beware of a suspected telephone con.
Residents have received automated calls asking them to hold the line for a message from the “Goring and Streatley Disabled Community Group”, although no such organisation exists.
It’s feared that recipients may be put through to someone who will try to scam them.
The village does have a mobility issues group, which says that it hasn’t contacted anyone.
03 May 2021
More News:
Stage comedy set in pandemic delayed by... pandemic
NEW dates have been announced for Wargrave ... [more]
MP still backs merger of two schools on one site
THERESA MAY has reaffirmed her support for plans ... [more]
POLL: Have your say