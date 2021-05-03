Scam warning

Monday, 03 May 2021

ELDERLY and disabled people in Goring are being warned to beware of a suspected telephone con.

Residents have received automated calls asking them to hold the line for a message from the “Goring and Streatley Disabled Community Group”, although no such organisation exists.

It’s feared that recipients may be put through to someone who will try to scam them.

The village does have a mobility issues group, which says that it hasn’t contacted anyone.

