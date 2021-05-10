Walker well on the way

Cyclist rides equivalent of length of country for charity
A GORING woman who is trying to walk 874 miles in a year for charity has passed the 700-mile mark.
Karen Wiles, whose Dutch barge Edith is moored near the village lock, hopes to finish by the middle of next month.
The retired IT worker previously lost a significant amount of weight through walking and now completes an average of about three miles a day on footpaths.
She plans to continue walking after completing the challenge in order to maintain her fitness.
So far, she has raised £1,240 for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.
