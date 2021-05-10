Monday, 10 May 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Walker well on the way

A GORING woman who is trying to walk 874 miles in a year for charity has passed the 700-mile mark.

Karen Wiles, whose Dutch barge Edith is moored near the village lock, hopes to finish by the middle of next month.

The retired IT worker previously lost a significant amount of weight through walking and now completes an average of about three miles a day on footpaths.

She plans to continue walking after completing the challenge in order to maintain her fitness.

So far, she has raised £1,240 for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/karen-wiles

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33