Walker well on the way

A GORING woman who is trying to walk 874 miles in a year for charity has passed the 700-mile mark.

Karen Wiles, whose Dutch barge Edith is moored near the village lock, hopes to finish by the middle of next month.

The retired IT worker previously lost a significant amount of weight through walking and now completes an average of about three miles a day on footpaths.

She plans to continue walking after completing the challenge in order to maintain her fitness.

So far, she has raised £1,240 for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/

fundraising/karen-wiles