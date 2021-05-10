Good advice

Cyclist rides equivalent of length of country for charity
Monday, 10 May 2021
A GORING organisation which offers support and advice to the elderly is hosting a series of online talks and workshops.
The Q1 Foundation's events include a talk on dementia awareness at 12.30pm next Friday (May 14) and another about downsizing at the same time on May 28.
For more information, visit q1foundation.org.uk/
whats-on
10 May 2021
