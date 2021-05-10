Nursery to be added to boys’ prep school

A NEW pre-school is to be created at Moulsford Prep School.

The independent school for boys has commissioned a new building across the road from its existing site to accommodate the nursery as well as reception and year 1 and 2 classes.

The pre-school will be for boys and girls who have turned three but there are no plans for any other year groups to be co-educational.

The U-shaped building will be wood-framed and painted black and have a pitch-tiled roof, to be in-keeping with the farmyard barn-style of the surrounding area.

It will be eco-friendly with solar panels and air source heat pumps to provide underfloor heating. “Green” roofs will be used and there will be extensive planting and landscaping and wildflower meadows.

The layout allows for separate outdoor playing areas for the children, accessed from their classrooms, with a central courtyard play area and soft all-weather flooring.

The surrounding field will provide plenty of space for outdoor learning, and the pre-prep will have its own entrance and drop-off zone.

Construction will begin this month and the building is scheduled to open in September next year.

Headmaster Ben Beardmore-Gray said: “The surroundings and facilities do make a significant difference to the overall educational experience.

“Therefore, we are delighted that this new building will provide more space and more opportunities, both for the younger boys and the boys across the road on our existing site.”

“Sabrina McMann, head of pre-prep, will be central in shaping the future of this very exciting project for Moulsford.

“Both Sabrina and the Moulsford team will ensure that the interior design includes everything required for the provision of an outstanding learning space and education.”

Mrs McMann said: “While the pre-prep will be on a separate site across the road from the current buildings, Moulsford will be one school with lots of interaction between the pre-prep and the prep school.”