Cake sale

A CHARITY cake sale in aid of dementia patients will take place outside the Hub in Goring high street next Friday (May 21) from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Society and the village’s Q1 Foundation for the elderly.

