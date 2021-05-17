Lib-Dem leader visits to drum up support

THE leader of the Liberal Democrats spent an hour canvassing for the local elections in Goring.

Sir Ed Davey visited the village on Monday last week as part of a national tour to drum up support for his party. He was greeted by councillors and members of the local party, including Bryan Urbick, the Lib-Dem candidate for Goring division on Oxfordshire County Council.

He was shown the village hall, station and bridge across the River Thames before he started knocking on doors.

Sir Ed, who was appointed party leader in August, was mostly discussing national issues as part of his inaugural pledge to listen to the public following three “disappointing” general election results. Councillor Maggie Filipova-Rivers, the village’s Lib-Dem member on South Oxfordshire District Council, said: “People were receptive and very civilised, even if they didn’t agree with him.”

Mr Urbick, who is also a Goring parish councillor, said: “It was a surprise that he chose to come here but I was really pleased to be able to meet him, as were all of the local team, and it was a good chance for him to discuss national party policy with voters.

“He is a very amiable character and very motivating, so the whole experience was positive and although the county elections didn’t go exactly as we’d hoped, he was generally received very well on the doorsteps.”