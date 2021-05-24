A “SUMMER of play” is to take place in Goring.

The parish council is to spend up to £10,000 organising informal outdoor activities for village children, probably in the final two weeks of August.

These could include art competitions, crafts and den building or simple play equipment such as hoops, skipping ropes, bubble machines and coloured chalks.

Locations could include Rectory Gardens, off High Street, and the Gardiner and Sheepcot recreation grounds.

The council says the scheme would also serve as a public consultation on how its open spaces might be improved. Parents and children could be given refreshments while they answered a questionnaire.

It would also encourage people to use the green spaces more often.

The council will spend up to £2,500 hiring a play

co-ordinator for a fixed term while the remainder would be spent on equipment. Attendance would be free.

South Oxfordshire District Council or Oxfordshire County Council might be able to provide paid play workers.

More information will be released nearer the time.