Conmen alert

Monday, 24 May 2021
RESIDENTS of Goring have again been targeted by “Nottingham knockers”.
The scammers are young men selling poor quality cleaning products at inflated prices as well as scoping out potential burglary victims.
They claim to be partaking in a rehabilitation scheme for offenders but no such scheme exists.
