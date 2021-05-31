Appeal for volunteers

THE 1st Goring Scouts and Girlguides are seeking new volunteers.

The group, which meets at Storton Lodge in Icknield Road, is critically short of leaders because many children have outgrown it and new families haven’t joined because of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the moment it will only be able to restart its cubs and guides in September and not the beavers, rainbows, brownies, scouts, rangers or explorer scouts.

Volunteers, who would supervise children aged between five and 25, would need to spare a couple of hours a week and would receive training and ongoing guidance. Roles are also available on the group’s committee but no background in scouting is needed.

For more information, email stortonlodge@gmail.com