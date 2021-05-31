Planting at reserve

THE Withymead nature reserve near Goring has been improved with a share of the proceeds from a bio-diversity fund provided by Network Rail.

It has rejuvenated its old orchard by adding 30 new fruit trees and also planted 240 native trees and shrubs. A number of older specimens were felled so the new ones will flourish.

The new trees include a wide range of species to ensure diversity and there are also a number of disease-resistant elms.

The work has been carried out over the past 18 months by professionals and volunteers, including those taking part in Green Gym schemes.

A map of the orchard has been produced by artist David Goodman.

The reserve qualified for funding as it is near the Great Western main line, which was electrified about six years ago, prompting concerns that the new overhead lines spoiled views of the surrounding countryside.