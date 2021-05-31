Monday, 31 May 2021

Plant D-day

A PLANNING appication for a miniature power plant on the outskirts of Goring will be decided by July 5.

Balance Power Projects, of Merseyside, wants to build gas-powered generators and a battery storage unit on land off Wallingford Road.

It says the scheme would provide back-up to the National Grid while the country transitions to less reliable “green” sources such as solar, wind or tidal power.

The parish council and many neighbours have objected, saying it would spoil views of the open countryside and create noise problems.

