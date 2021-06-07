Monday, 07 June 2021

Flower and veg sale

A GORING businessman is once again raising money for charity by selling selection boxes of vegetables and cut flowers.

Rob Jones, of the Garden Design Company, launched the scheme for Berkshire Women’s Aid last summer to help victims of domestic violence, which increased during the coronavirus lockdown.

He hopes to match the £2,500 he raised last time by offering random selections of produce which can be collected from his home in Manor Road.

For more information, visit gardendesignco.co.uk/ cut-flower-charity-box

