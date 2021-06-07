New charges

Travellers worried about rail shake-up
Monday, 07 June 2021
PARKING arrangements have changed at the Wheel Orchard car park in Goring.
South Oxfordshire District Council, which owns the site off Station Road, is now applying charges from 9am to 5pm on weekdays and Saturdays and from 10am to 5pm on Sundays.
Drivers can park free for up to an hour in the day and half-priced permits are now only available to those using electric vehicles.
07 June 2021
