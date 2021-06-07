Monday, 07 June 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New charges

PARKING arrangements have changed at the Wheel Orchard car park in Goring.

South Oxfordshire District Council, which owns the site off Station Road, is now applying charges from 9am to 5pm on weekdays and Saturdays and from 10am to 5pm on Sundays.

Drivers can park free for up to an hour in the day and half-priced permits are now only available to those using electric vehicles.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33