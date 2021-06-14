New recruits

FLOWERS and vegetable plants are now on sale in ... [more]
Monday, 14 June 2021
A HAIR salon in Goring has hired two new staff.
Dale Ted Watkins and Kiki Slark have joined the team at Luke Robert Hair in High Street.
Mr Watkins, a stylist, has more than 30 years' experience while Miss Slark, a colour technician, comes from Toni & Guy in Reading.
14 June 2021
