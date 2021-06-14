Branching out

FLOWERS and vegetable plants are now on sale in ... [more]
Monday, 14 June 2021
A GORING beauty salon is expanding.
Villager Sarah Virgo-Harris, who opened Virgo Beauty in High Street seven years ago, is to open a second branch at Pangbourne.
Mrs Virgo-Harris, who was previously a mobile beautician, runs the business with her husband Tony, a Goring parish councillor.
