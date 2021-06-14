Plants sale

FLOWERS and vegetable plants are now on sale in ... [more]
FLOWERS and vegetable plants are now on sale in aid of St Thomas’s Church in Goring.
They are being sold by Simon and Abi Tyrell, who live at Mill Cottage, next to the church, for a suggested donation of £5 for 10 plants.
The selection includes aubergines, squash, tomatoes and beetroot.
