Monday, 14 June 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Plants sale

FLOWERS and vegetable plants are now on sale in aid of St Thomas’s Church in Goring.

They are being sold by Simon and Abi Tyrell, who live at Mill Cottage, next to the church, for a suggested donation of £5 for 10 plants.

The selection includes aubergines, squash, tomatoes and beetroot.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33