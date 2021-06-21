Monday, 21 June 2021

Just passing

THE Red Arrows display team passed over Goring and Woodcote at about 11.30am on Saturday.

The nine-strong flight was heading towards Windsor Castle for a flypast to mark the 47th summit of the G7 nations, which was taking place at Carbis Bay in Cornwall over the weekend.

The RAF jets reached their destination less then five minutes later before turning around and heading towards the south coast.

