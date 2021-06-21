Just passing

Woman finishes 847-mile charity walk 5 stone lighter
A WOMAN has walked the distance from Land’s End ... [more]
Monday, 21 June 2021
THE Red Arrows display team passed over Goring and Woodcote at about 11.30am on Saturday.
The nine-strong flight was heading towards Windsor Castle for a flypast to mark the 47th summit of the G7 nations, which was taking place at Carbis Bay in Cornwall over the weekend.
The RAF jets reached their destination less then five minutes later before turning around and heading towards the south coast.
21 June 2021
More News:
Woman finishes 847-mile charity walk 5 stone lighter
A WOMAN has walked the distance from Land’s End ... [more]
AA executive honoured for services to road transport
AN executive with the AA received an OBE in the ... [more]
Two deacons prepare for first curacies after ordination
A MAN who completed a master’s degree in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say