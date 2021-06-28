Shop takeover

Monday, 28 June 2021

GORING Hardware has a new owner.

Peter and Danusia McDonald, from South Stoke, have taken over the business in Red Cross Road from Tanya Brown, who put it on the market last year.

She took over in 2009 and doubled the profits but wanted to move on and spend more time travelling with her husband Alan.

The new owners, who have two grown-up children, say there will be no changes while they get to grips with running the business.

