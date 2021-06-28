GORING’S “summer of play” scheme will take place at various locations from August 2 and 22.

The parish council is to spend up to £10,000 organising informal outdoor activities for village children including community get-togethers every Thursday and wellbeing activities such as yoga and Pilates on Tuesdays.

Other activities could include art competitions, crafts and simple play with toys like hoops, skipping ropes or bubble machines.

The scheme will culminate in a “grand finale” at Gardiner recreation ground in Upper Red Cross Road on August 21 and there will be a weekend of activities on Sheepcot recreation ground off Gatehampton Road.