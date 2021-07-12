Fun, naturally

GORING library is to stage a children’s fun day at Withymead nature reserve.

The event on July 24 will be based on Michael Rosen’s book We’re Going On A Bear Hunt.

Children can make shelters and “mud picnics” for their teddies and enjoy walks around the beauty spot off the Ridgeway path.

Admission is free but donations are welcome. Booking is essential as numbers are strictly limited. For more information, including timings, call (01491) 873023.

Meanwhile, the library in Station Road will stage its annual summer reading challenge from tomorrow (Saturday).

The challenge has a Wild Wild Heroes theme and encourages children to explore ways of helping to save the planet and reduce pollution. It includes a walking trail in which children can learn about trees.